Osoyoos Golf Club

This picture appeared in the print edition of The Herald on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Charter members of the Osoyoos Golf Club gathered Saturday for a Founders’ Luncheon in their honour. The event featured greetings from Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and several speeches about the history of the club, which officially opened on June 24, 1973.

