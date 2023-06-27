Charter members of the Osoyoos Golf Club gathered Saturday for a Founders’ Luncheon in their honour. The event featured greetings from Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and several speeches about the history of the club, which officially opened on June 24, 1973.
Osoyoos Golf Club celebrates 50th anniversary
- Gustav Klotz/Klotz Productions
