The Penticton Vees picked up where they left off, winning 9-2 over the West Kelowna Warriors in their first game back from the BCHL Christmas break.
In front of over 3,500 fans at the SOEC, the Vees earned their second win in two weeks over the Warriors and their fourth in a row. Penticton beat the West Kelowna 6-1 back on Dec. 17.
It was a big night for the Nadeau brothers as they combined for 11 points in the victory. Bradly had a game-high six points (1G, 5A) and older brother Josh had a hat-trick in a five-point effort. Dovar Tinling had a pair of goals and Aydar Suniev had three assists. Frank Djurasevic had a goal and an assist.
The Vees scored a pair of power play goals and Josh Nadeau also scored on penalty shot.
The Vees led 3-0 after 20 minutes after Josh Nadeau scored twice in the opening frame; Tinling had the other.
After the Warriors made it 3-1 early in the second, Penticton responded with two goals from Cal Arnott and Josh Nadeau to go up 5-1. Arnott snapped a 12-game goalless drought when he scored the Vees’ fourth goal.
Josh Nadeau scored on a penalty shot midway through the middle frame for his third on the night. During a Warriors’ power play, Spencer Smith was taken down on a shorthanded breakaway and it was Nadeau who climbed over the boards and sent the hats flying with his shot upstairs over the goalie’s glove.
After the Warriors made it 5-2, Brett Moravec scored 64 seconds later to put Penticton back up by four. Moravec extended his goal scoring streak to four games with his tally inside the final minute of the second.
The Vees scored three more times in the third period. Bradly Nadeau, Tinling, and Djurasevic all found the back of the net. Tinling’s second of the night came six minutes into the third. Bradly picked up his fifth and sixth points of the night on the Vees’ last two goals. He scored at 10:43 to make it 8-2 and then got an assist on Djurasevic’s goal that capped off the scoring at 9-2.
--
GAME NOTES
The Vees have outscored the Warriors 43-11 in six games this season. Penticton has scored six or more goals in four of six games against West Kelowna. Josh Nadeau recorded his second career hat-trick Friday. Bradly Nadeau has 11 points (2G, 9A) in his last five games. Brett Moravec has seven goals in his last four games.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 9-2, Vees
Shots: 40-18, Vees
Vees Scoring: Josh Nadeau (3), Tinling (2), Arnott, Moravec, Bradly Nadeau, Djurasevic
Vees PP: 2/4
Vees PK: 1/5
Three Stars:
Josh Nadeau (3G, 2A)
Bradly Nadeau (1G, 5A)
Aydar Suniev (0G, 3A)
Attendance: 3,532
Next Game: Sunday, Jan. 1 at Vernon Vipers, 2 p.m.