This past weekend, the Apex Ski Club overcame the odds and successfully hosted the Teck Okanagan Zone Race for the U12 to U16 divisions.
“Over the course of the two days, the race organizers had to contend with power and cellular outages, foggy conditions, and falling trees. With safety at the absolute forefront, precautions were taken, and the event proceeded thanks to the efforts of the many parents, volunteers and coaches,” said the club in a press release.
The event featured 140 skiers from Apex, Silver Star, Big White, Revelstoke, Sun Peaks and the Yukon, who participated in slalom races on the Okanagan Run for their first competition of the season.
Top finishers from the Apex Ski Club were:
Joshua Marshall, 2nd, U12 boys; Gavin Hill, 5th, U12 boys.
Leah Evans, 2nd, U14 girls; Sophia Jaron-Flower, 3rd, U14 girls; Julia Johncox, 7th, U14 girls; Olivia Evans, 9th, U14 girls; Avery Warriner, 10th, U14 girls.
Gavin Santoro, 1st, U16 boys; Oliver Parilak, 4th, U16 boys; Samuel Marshall, 5th, U16 boys; Andre LaCock, 6th, U16 boys.
Eva Wyse, 3rd, U16 girls; Lily Raymond, 4th, U16 girls.