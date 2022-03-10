Summerland Steam and Osoyoos Coyotes are engaged in a head-to-head battle in the second round of the KIJHL junior hockey playoffs.
Heading into tonight’s game (Thursday, March 10, 2022) in Osoyoos, both teams were deadlocked 2-2 in a best-of-seven divisional final with two games being decided in overtime.
Osoyoos opened the series March 4 at home as Zachary Park’s goal at 6:54 in overtime lifted the Coyotes to a 4-3 win. Alex Ochitwa scored twice and Crae Dawson added a single for the Coyotes, which erased a 3-0 first-period deficit. Tristan Weill, Austin Cameron and Zach Evanoff scored for Summerland. Kenneth Marquart and Kenny Gerow combined to make 19 saves in the Osoyoos net.
Summerland rebounded the following night with a 6-5 overtime win. Nate McIsaac scored the game winner at 1:14 in the extra period. Also scoring for the Steam were Weill, Jack Lynes, Grayson Chell, Jackson MacDonald and Haiden Parks. Jack Henderson had two goals and two assists for the Coyotes. Ochitwa, Ethan McKinley and Kaleb Kremp scored singles. Payton McDonald-Corea collected three assists. Colton Macaulay had the win in net, making 34 stops.
Summerland took a 2-1 series lead with a 4-3 win on home ice, Monday. Parker Konneke scored a hat-trick including the game winner at 16:25 of the second period. Evanoff had the other Steam marker. McKinley scored twice in the loss and Kremp had a single goal. Ben Lewis made 32 stops in posting the win in net.
Osoyoos knotted the series at 2-2 with a 5-3 win on Tuesday led by McKinley and Zachary Park eachwith two goals. Tyler Badger scored the other Osoyoos goal. Chell with two and Ethan Swift replied for Summerland. Marquart was the winning goalie with 18 saves.
Osoyoos eliminated Princeton Posse 4-1 in a best-of-seven series. Summerland also needed only five games to knock off Kelowna Chiefs 4-1.
The sixth game is scheduled for Friday, March 11 in Summerland beginning at 7:30 p.m. If a seventh game is needed, it will be played Saturday in Osoyoos beginning at 7:35 p.m.
In other playoff brackets, Kimberley leads Columbia Valley 3-1 in their best-of-seven series; Revelstoke is ahead 3-1 over Kamloops and Nelson and Beaver Valley are knotted at 2-2.