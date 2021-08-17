VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Owen Forfellow
Height: 6’2
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: Defence
Shot: Right
Home: Abbotsford
Age: 19
COACHING REPORT
“Owen is a great team guy. He’s defensively responsible, tough as nails and never complains no matter the situation he is placed in. He will make simple plays, and works hard on video and practices to make himself and his teammates better.”
PLAYER BACKGROUND
When you are raised by a 25 year veteran of the RCMP, you learn the house rules in a hurry.
“My Dad is the one guy that I am legitimately afraid of,” says Owen with a laugh. “He’s been a great Dad, and more often than not his parenting approach has been to let us make mistakes, and learn from them. That said, if I leave my room a mess, I know I’m gonna hear about it, but otherwise my Dad and I have a great relationship. He works so hard, and he never lets me give up on anything.”
Asked if mom was a counter-weight to Dad, “Not a chance. I’ll never forget my second-year bantam, we were playing at the SOEC in a showcase hosted by OHA, and I ended up separating my shoulder. I was walking to the dressing room, and I saw my mom standing there... she said that I needed to tape the shoulder up and get back to my team — I had no choice in the matter.”
Growing up in Abbotsford, Forfellow took to hockey, following everything his older brother (who’s now in university in Quebec) did. They are, in fact, about to head to Montreal on a family trip to visit his brother soon.
Forfellow also quite likes school, likely a product of his mom working at Yale Academy, and thinks that if not a hockey player, he would be very interested in pursuing employment as a physiotherapist.
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
“My favourite moment from last season with the Vees was when Coach (Fred) Harbinson let us know that we were going to be able to start playing games again. It was a tough season, with all of us always hoping and waiting. We stayed focused throughout the practices — I think we did more than a hundred — to finally hear we were going to play again was such a relief and rush.
“My most memorable hockey moment to date was when I was playing bantam for Yale Academy. All year long, Delta Academy had beaten us, and it had become quite a rivalry. We met later in the year at the Rocky Mountain Classic Final. The game was tied 1-1 after two periods, and at intermission one of our players got up and gave a speech that fired us up... we ended up winning the championship 4-1.”
BEING A VEE
“After playing for the team last year, I got a great appreciation for the team’s great history and tradition, but what I didn’t get was the fans. I can’t wait to play in front of 3,000-plus fans in our building. I think Penticton fans will appreciate my hard-nosed, fearless play... it’s gonna be a great year.”
