Here’s your chance to dress the Penticton Vees.
The club is running a Christmas-themed promotion that invites members of the public to propose designs for an actual set of uniforms the Vees will wear during warm-up in December.
There are a few limitations: there will actually be two sets of jerseys, one green and one red, but designs should be done against a white template; designs must include the Vees logo; and avoid using thin or delicate lines.
Enter your designs by emailing them to: amanda@pentictonvees.com.