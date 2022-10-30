The Penticton Vees don’t show any signs of slowing down. The Vees extended their win streak to 14 games with their 9-3 triumph over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday, at the SOEC.
Playing their third game in four days, the Vees put up nine goals to remain perfect to start the 2022-23 BCHL season. Penticton hasn’t lost a game going back to March 31st, during the 2022 BCHL Playoffs.
Aydar Suniev led the attack with five points, including a pair of goals. Thomas Pichette also had two goals in the win. Bradly Nadeau had a goal and an assist. 13 of 18 skaters recorded at least a point in the win for Penticton.
Hank levy picked up his fourth win in as many games, after he stopped 27 of 30 shots fired his way.
Penticton’s power play continues to be prolific, as the Vees went 3-4 on the man advantage. They did get touched up with a shorthanded goal against. The Vees didn’t take a single penalty in the victory.
For the second straight home game, it was the visitors getting on the scoreboard first. Connor Seeley put the Smoke Easters out ahead 1-0 just before the seven-minute mark, after the puck bounced off a Vees’ skate and right onto his stick in the slot.
The Vees responded and quickly, scoring twice in just eight seconds to take the lead. First, Bradly Nadeau batted in a rebound at the top for the crease for his 13th at 10:32. Then, off the ensuing faceoff at centre, Suniev stole the puck, dashed down the left wing and wired the puck over the goalie’s glove.
Penticton their one goal lead into the middle frame, but it was the Smokies tying it up. Brady hunter pounced on a rebound off the pad of Levy to make it 2-2 at 11:02.
However, the goal seemed to spark the Vees, as they went on to score five unanswered goals, three to end the second period. Suniev had three assists in the second alone.
Josh Nadeau put Penticton back ahead 3-2 with his power play goal at 12:48. Nadeau redirected a great cross-ice pass by Suniev for his ninth. Then it was Hopkins taking a dish from Suniev and firing into the back of the net from the slot at 16:53 to make it 4-2. Suniev’s trio of assists were finished off by Pichette, who scored his first of two in the game, with 35 seconds left in the second to put the Vees up 5-2.
The Vees scored four more times in the final frame. Billy Norcross scored the Vees’ sixth goal, on the power play at 7:54. Beanie Richter scored his first goal of the season at 9:33, converting on a rebound at 9:33 to put Penticton up 7-2.
Trail’s Ridge Dawson scored a shorthanded goal at 15:28 to make it 7-3, but the Vees had a quick response.
On the same power play, Pichette scored his second of the game, after he picked the corner from the faceoff circle at 16:27 growing the lead to 8-3. Suniev scored Penticton’s ninth goal, hammering in a pass off the rush from Norcross at 18:01.
--
GAME NOTES
Suniev’s five points in a single game career high for the 17-year-old. He leads the BCHL in Rooking scoring with 20 points (10-10-20) in 13; he sits third overall. Suniev has now matched his point total from last season. Bradly Nadeau extended his goal streak to five games and his point streak to 14 games. Penticton finished October with a 11-0-0-0 record.
--
GAME STATS
Final Score: 9-3, Vees
Shots: 44-30, Vees
Vees Scoring:
Vees PP: 3/4
Vees PK: 0/0
Three Stars
Aydar Suniev (Vees)
Ryan Hopkins (Vees)
Thomas Pichette (Vees)
Next Game: November 4th vs. Prince George Spruce Kings, 7:00 pm