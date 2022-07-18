The winning foursome of Dave Carleton, Ted Gamracy, David Handy and Dave Overgaard waltzed to victory during senior men’s play on July 14 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
Teams generated their scores using the waltz time format, counting one, two or three individual low-net scores on each hole.
The winning crew finished with 92 points, followed by the team of Glen Brennan, Chris Redman, Earl Edmondson and Frank Davie (91), and the squad of Gene Benner, Rick Drewnisz, Andy Webster and Glenn Steinke (89).
Four players shared the deuce pot: Drewnisz and Dwain Sandrelli scored singles, Frank Davie had a pair, and Michel Perrault scored three.