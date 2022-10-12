Five former members of the Penticton Vees are among the 23 B.C. Hockey League whose names appeared on NHL opening night rosters.
The former Vees are Troy Stecher (2010-13), Arizona Coyotes; Mike Reilly (2011-12), Boston Bruins; Tyson Jost (2014-16), Minnesota Wild; Dante Fabbro (2014-16), Nashville Predators; Ryan Johansen (2008-09), Nashville Predators.
The list also includes NHL veterans like Jamie Benn and Milan Lucic, as well as young players like Kent Johnson, Justin Schultz and Alex Newhook.