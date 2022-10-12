Kempe scores twice, Kings outlast Oilers to take 5-4 OT victory

Los Angeles Kings defenceman Troy Stecher celebrates his goal with teammates as Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, right, skates away during first period NHL playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

Five former members of the Penticton Vees are among the 23 B.C. Hockey League whose names appeared on NHL opening night rosters.

The former Vees are Troy Stecher (2010-13), Arizona Coyotes; Mike Reilly (2011-12), Boston Bruins; Tyson Jost (2014-16), Minnesota Wild; Dante Fabbro (2014-16), Nashville Predators; Ryan Johansen (2008-09), Nashville Predators.

The list also includes NHL veterans like Jamie Benn and Milan Lucic, as well as young players like Kent Johnson, Justin Schultz and Alex Newhook.

