Penticton’s own Ciara Browne is among the 10 B.C. athletes who picked up medals as karate made its debut as a sport at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
Browne, 16, earned bronze in the 59-kilogram class of the female karate kumite event. She went 4-0 through the round robin portion of the tournament, then lost in a semi-final to the eventual champion.
“It feels really good to see work pay off. I am excited to keep training and come back stronger the next time,” said Browne in a press release issued by Team BC.
Team BC won a total of 10 karate medals. Karate was added to the Canada Winter Games for this year after it was made a demonstration sport by the International Olympic Committee for the 2020 Toyko Games. (The IOC has since decided to discontinue karate.)
Since she started studying karate in 2015, Brown has won gold medals at the BC Winter Games and Canada Open Karate Championships.
The Canada Winter Games were staged in P.E.I. and wrapped up on Sunday after two weeks. Approximately 3,600 athletes from around the country competed there.
B.C. won a total of 103 medals – 42 of them gold – representing its best showing ever.
The province’s flag bearer for the closing ceremonies was 16-year-old alpine skier Roxy Coatesworth of Golden, who won four gold medals.