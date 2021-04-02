With the beginning of the 2021 season taking shape, the Vees, in conjunction with the BC Hockey League and Shaw Communications, is pleased to announce that each of the 30 games will be broadcasted live on the Shaw Community Spotlight.
Similar to the Okanagan Cup, Shaw will be on hand and carrying each game within the Penticton Pod during the 2021 season, featuring the Vees, Cranbrook Bucks and Trail Smoke Eaters. The team’s will play each other a total of 10 times, beginning with the first game of the season on Friday, April 2nd when the Vees take on the Smoke Eaters.
“It’s a great opportunity for our fans to have the chance to catch the Vees on TV and be able to follow the team through the Shaw Community Spotlight,” mentioned Vees Director of Broadcasting and Communications Trevor Miller, “This will allow anyone with Shaw cable to have the chance to tune in and feel like they are in the rink with the team.”
Shaw Community Spotlight can be found on channel 10 or on Shaw Blue Curve on channel 105.
The Vees open their 2021 season on Friday, April 2 as they take on the Trail Smoke Eaters from the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM with the game available live on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as on pay-per-view at BCHLTV.ca and on cable through the Shaw Spotlight channel.