Penticton Vees netminder Kaeden Lane has a tough act to follow this season: himself.
The reigning B.C. Hockey League goaltender of the year is slated to get the start tonight, as the Vees open the 2021-22 regular season at home against the Vernon Vipers.
Lane, who turns 20 on Monday, won all three of his pre-season starts, picking up where he left off during last spring’s 20-game pod season, in which the Burnaby native compiled a 16-0 record with five shutouts and a dazzling 1.13 goals-against average.
“I think the only way to top that is to win a championship here in Penticton and finish on a strong note,” said Lane, who’s committed to the University of Northern Michigan for the 2022-23 season, in an interview Thursday.
“I’m honestly not too concerned about the numbers side of it; that will come with wins. My biggest goal is just to win every game and make a deep playoff run and bring a championship back to Penticton.”
Vees coach Fred Harbinson said the decision to start Lane tonight was an easy one, but it doesn’t guarantee Lane the No. 1 job for the season because the club’s other netminder, six-foot-seven Colin Purcell, is also up to the task.
“What I’ll say is we have two very capable, outstanding goaltenders that, not just myself and the rest of the coaches, but the entire team has so much confidence in,” said Harbinson, who also serves as the Vees’ general manager and president.
“I’m sure there will be moments where we’ll rotate, there will be times where maybe a guy gets hot and plays a string of games, but at the end of the year, we want to have two guys who are ready to go for playoffs.”
Beyond the crease, the Vees have a strong crop of returning veterans, including captain Fin Williams and assistant captain Luc Wilson, who led the club in scoring during the pod season, plus a handful of promising newcomers, including Jackson Nieuwendyk, whose six points in the pre-season were second only to Williams’ nine.
But before getting on with the season, the Vees will honour their past tonight by donning special jerseys to celebrate the 1985-86 Penticton Knights, which was the first BCHL team to win a national junior A championship.
Some members of the Knights, along with head coach Rick Kozuback, will be on hand for a ceremonial puck drop tonight ahead of the real thing at 7 p.m.
After dealing with the Vipers – who notched just a single pre-season win – the Vees will welcome the Wenatchee Wild to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday for a 6 p.m. tilt.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Wenatchee, but the Wild’s scheduled had to be reworked due to cross-border travel restrictions.
Tickets are still available for both games at the SOEC box office or online at www.soec.ca.
Due to public health regulations, attendance is limited to half capacity. Fans ages 12 and up will have to show their vaccine passports to get into the building, and everyone ages five and up must wear a mask except while actively eating or drinking in their seats.