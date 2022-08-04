Soccer will soon be the universal language for a group of young Penticton players traveling to Brazil.
Seven members of the Pinnacles Football Club junior program will be taking part in an intensive three-week training camp in the Brazilian coastal town of Natal.
Camp leader for the program will be former professional soccer player Sousa Decaute´ whose girls team recently won the World Junior Cup title in Sweden.
The young players range in age from 11 up. While in Brazil, they will be learning and playing five to six days a week.
“Our typical training is two to three days a week so I would say they will be getting a lot more intense training,” said Robert Kroeker, who along with his wife Erica and 11-year-old son Lagos will be attending the camp.
“Whatever they learn in Brazil will be important and I think if we can add anything new to our repertoire of knowledge of soccer, it’s critical to get that.
“Is it important? I think it will be interesting to see what they do
differently, they (Brazil) are the best in the world.”
There will be an added bonus for those attending, other than the training program.
“It’s not just the soccer, they are going to be teammates with Brazilians, teammates who they might not even be able to communicate with, so it’s going to be a true cultural experience,” said Kroeker.
Since his son Lagos was five years old, the two have spent thousands of hours to help develop his skills to the point where Lagos is one of the club’s premier players.
“I’m very excited about going, it’s going to be a lot different there, a different game,” said Lagos. “I’m really looking forward to the soccer but it’s also going to be a new setting, I haven’t even been out of the country or even on a plane.”
The one thing he was especially happy with is the beach is only a block away from where the family will be staying.
And what he enjoys most about playing soccer is: “Probably everything.”
The Kroekers have decided to spend an additional four weeks in Brazil to allow Lagos the opportunity to continue training.
His friend and teammate in Penticton, Karl Mercado, age 12, is another of the club members attending.
“It is really exciting and I’m really looking forward to improving my game, especially in another country,” said Karl. “I think it’s going to improve my technique and it’s definitely going to be a life experience for me, not just the soccer, but everything.”
Other Penticton players who will be attending are: Oskar Dewar, Cole Ghutarora, Roman Paylor, Fynn Nield and Steven Hernandez.