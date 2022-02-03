Penticton Vees pulled within a point of Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the chase for first overall in the BCHL junior hockey league following a 2-1 win in Salmon Arm, Wednesday.
The 'Backs remain first overall at 26-5-2-1 for 55 points. With the win, the Vees upped their record to 26-6-0-2 and 54 points. Both teams have played 34 games.
Josh Nadeau and Beanie Richter scored in the win while Jake Lammens replied for the losing side. All scoring came in the third period.
Kaeden Lane recorded his fourth straight win on the road stopping 20 shots for the Vees. Owen Say, the game's No. 1 star, made 31 saves.
Penticton outshot Salmon Arm in all three periods: 16-7, 16-8 and 9-6.
Simon Tassy of the Silverbacks, the league's leading scorer with 28 goals and 30 assists was held off the scoresheet.
The Vees play their fifth straight game on the road when they travel to Merrit, tonight to face the basement-dwelling Centennials (2-30-1-1).
The Vees return home Saturday to the South Okanagan Events Centre to face Trail Smoke Eaters (16-16-1-1) starting at 6 p.m. It will be "Hockey Fights Cancer Night" where fans are encouraged to wear purple to the game and donate to the Canadian Cancer Society.