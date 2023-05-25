Triathlete Jeff Symonds of Penticton was the winner of the recent Peach City Runners Blossom 13-km race which had 109 runners competing in Penticton.
This race, presented by the Penticton Pounders Running Club, was formerly know as the Blossom 10 Miler. It is the fourth race in the Interior Road Race Running Series. Symonds was the overall winner in a time of 43 minutes, 46 seconds. Runner up was Ian Sharp from Kelowna in a time of 44:56.
Sergio Pio from Penticton was seventh overall and first in the male 55-59 category in 53:17. Morgan Galloway from Oliver was 11th overall in 58:26 and Andres Car Lopez of Keremeos 12th in 59:33. Nikola Ciric from Penticton was 14th in 59:49.
The top female runner was Lauren Prufer of Caledon, Ont. in 51:03 with Nicole Lacis of Vancouver a close second in 51:19.
Gloria Woolner was the top local placing 17th overall in 1:15.57.
The next race is the Blackwell Dairy 15-km run, Saturday in Kamloops.