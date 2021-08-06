VEES SCOUTING REPORT
Name: Kaeden Lane
Height: 5’11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: Goalie
Glove: Left
Home: Burnaby
Age: 19
COACHING REPORT
“Laner is a student of the game. He watches everything on the ice, aware of player tendencies and the overall play of the game. Add to that his natural athleticism and relaxed persona, and you’ve got a very reliable, consistent goalie. After putting up a 15-1 (W/L) record with an eye-catching 1.13GAA, Kaeden was deservedly named the “Penticton Pod” top goalie and MVP. Clearly, we expect Laner to be one of the best goalies in the BCHL this season.”
PLAYER BACKGROUND
Lane apologizes for responding later than expected to this interview request.
“Friends of mine in New Westminster managed to wrangle a tee-time (Lane is there doing some summer training there), and they’re so hard to come by here, I just couldn’t say no,” he said.
On this day, he just shot a 1-over 73; yup, he’s a scratch golfer. But you have to force that out of him.
“When I was younger, I had to make a decision at an early age as to whether to focus on golf or on hockey. I participated in several tournaments in the U.S., and I had the opportunity to move there and concentrate on golf, but hockey won the day. Now I just play golf for fun.”
Grand Forks is home to Lane (his home golf course is Christina Lake Golf Club, where he recently lost the club championship by one stroke), and he loves it there.
“I just love the outdoors, I’m really not much of a city guy. Grand Forks had so much to offer growing up, whether it be skiing, hockey or golfing, but it is smaller, and for hockey, we had to make the choice to move when I was 13-years old.”
Lane credits his parents for where he is today, “I’m an only child, and my parents wanted the best for me. They wanted me to have more options (hockey and life) than what Grand Forks could, and so we moved to New Westminster during my bantam and midget hockey years so that I could join the Burnaby Winter Club. I am super fortunate to have gotten so much support from them.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
“So far, winning the Western Canada championships in bantam with BWC was so gratifying — at the time it was like winning the Stanley Cup for us. Our core group worked hard together for two years, and it was pretty amazing to see it come to fruition, and it was really important for me that my grandpa was there to see it.
“Last season, the highlight was our first game of the pod season. We had worked so hard, and practiced diligently in the hopes we could play again. There was so much anticipation in the dressing room; so much energy that we were going to finally play hockey again.”
BEING A VEE
“Living in such a beautiful city, with amazing fans makes this such a terrific experience. As well, being in a town so close to where I grew up allows family to come watch, who couldn't in the past. This is a great place to play hockey!”
