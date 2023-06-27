The BCHL junior hockey league released the 2023-24 regular season schedule.
The Penticton Vees open their Fred Page Cup title defence on the road against the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday, Sept. 22. The two teams meet again in the regular season finale at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
The 54-game schedule is highlighted by the Bannister Chevrolet Penticton home opener on Friday, Oct. 6, against the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Vees will raise four banners to recognize their Fred Page Cup championship, Interior Division championship, Interior Division Pennant, and BCHL Regular Season championship from the 2022-23 season.
Penticton’s home schedule features 22 prime nights, with 11 Friday and Saturday dates. There is also one Sunday afternoon contest and three “Wicked Wednesday” games. Dates for the Vees’ feature games will be released at a later date.
Key dates:
• Sept. 22, Vees’ regular season opener at West Kelowna
• Oct. 6Vees’ home opener vs. Trail
• Oct. 22-26, BCHL Showcase in Seattle
• March 16, Fred Page Cup rematch vs. Alberni Valley
• March 31, Vees’ regular season finale vs. West Kelowna
The schedule currently does not include BCHL Showcase games, where each team plays two regular-season contests. The full Showcase schedule, as well as teams, location, and dates for the BCHL Road Show event, will be announced later.
The 2023-24 regular season schedule can be viewed at: pentictonvees.ca/schedule.
Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now, staring at $11 per game. To secure season tickets, email Amanda@ PentictonVees.com, or phone 250-493-8337.