Organizers aced the inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health Tournament last weekend in Penticton.
The three-day event, staged as a fundraiser by the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, was held at the courts near the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre and lured 132 players from across the province, who competed in men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
“We had tremendous support from the community,” said CMHA executive director Leah Schulting in a press release.
“Our tournament director Patrick Meyer did an amazing job setting up the tournament and making sure we were organized and on time, plus we had a group of 40-plus volunteers from the Penticton Pickleball club who worked tirelessly all weekend.”
And all that work paid off, with the tournament pushing the CMHA’s current fundraising campaign to $51,660 – even better than its $50,000 goal.
Funds raised will support suicide prevention training, mental health first aid, Unity Clubhouse, mental health advocacy, and a meals program for those living with a mental illness.