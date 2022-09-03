Just when you thought summer was winding down... it wasn’t.
This week’s heatwave of 30 C and above came with e-bike rides in the Lower/Upper Mission/ East Kelowna areas of Kelowna on Sunday, plus Armstrong-to-Grindrod on Monday. The Sheriff was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of Kelowna on Tuesday. Constant Companion Carmen’s landmark birthday party was on Thursday. And the Sheriff went back to journalism at the Kelowna Daily Courier on Friday. The long weekend
holiday should come as a relief. No plans yet.
One of the most enjoyable aspects of living in the Okanagan Valley – not truly appreciated by short-term visitors – is watching the change in seasons: from the lush green spring to the dried-out browns from summer heat to the colourful fall harvests of
agriculture.
You enjoy those by returning to popular rural routes in East Kelowna, Spallumcheen Valley and Okanagan-Similkameen, and observing the passing of another glorious year of warm outdoor recreation weather.
One of the Sheriff’s humourous responses to his mother’s
question about possible
grandchildren was: “I’m not going to have children until I grow up.” After decades in the four-seasons playground of the Okanagan, it has become: “But I’m not done playing yet.”
—————
A reminder that another rite of passage is upon us.
The regional parks department will hold its annual Kikinee Salmon Festival 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna,
offering guided walks with
interpreters along the spawning channel, Syilx knowledge keepers sharing the kikinee’s significance in their culture, local entertainment,’fishy’ displays and nature-inspired activities.
—————
Along the same vein, one
section of the Mission Creek Greenway through Scenic Canyon Regional Park has
re-opened after repairs due to flood damage between the Hollywood Road South trailhead and the Grasslands Viewpoint. However, the Greenway remains closed between the 12.5-kilometre marker (Grasslands Viewpoint) and 14-km marker (Layercake Mountain Viewpoint) for flood-related repairs.
—————
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre is organizing fall work parties next week along with a callout for board members and an AGM date announcement.
A Coaches Meet and Greet will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Kin Beach on Okanagan Lake. You can meet head coach Jacqueline Akerman, new biathlon coach Eric Schryer, Masters coach Jessica Roach, and new programs and skills development coach Deirdra Frank.
The North Okanagan club has started the planning for the 2023 Sovereign 2 Silver Star Ski Marathon after a really successful inaugural year. “We had almost 300 volunteers help out last year with an 18-person organizing committee. We’ve had a couple of organizing committee positions become free this year and are looking for people to
join our enthusiastic team in
producing our Point to Party event,” said GM Troy Hudson.
—————
At 11 a.m. today (Sept. 3), the Osoyoos Desert Centre at 14580 146 Ave. in Osoyoos, will present It’s Getting Hot in Here: Climate Change Impacts on the Ecology of the South Okanagan.
Climate change experts say it’s getting hotter but what does that mean for plants and animals? Learn how climate change is expected to affect the environment in the South Okanagan with an emphasis on some of the key species at the Osoyoos Desert Centre. ODC conservation guide Larissa Thelin is a Master of Science student at the University of Alberta and a science communicator specializing in educating the public on the potential impacts of climate change.
—————
Pedego Oyama will hold its Pedego Palooza 11 a.m.-3 p.m on Sept. 10 in the orchard behind Gatzke’s Market.
“This is our way of thanking all our Pedego owners for shopping local and supporting us over the years here in Lake Country,” said co-owners Sheila and Murray Fraser.
“Our event will include a group ride on the Okanagan Rail Trail, live music from local resident Andrew John, lots of door prizes from local businesses, local food trucks and, of course, peach pie from Gatzke’s Market.”
Attending will be Mike Clyde, president of Pedego Canada, and the HELLOFUN tour bus and ambassadors who have been
travelling across North America, plus Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail ambassadors.
—————
Big White Ski Resort will finish another excellent summer season with a new event, the Fall Enduro, on Sept. 10.
Registration for the final bike events of the 2022 season will close on Wednesday (Sept. 7).
This enduro race has two course options for a wide variety of family-friendly fun. The three-stage intermediate course gives riders the opportunity to put their bikes against the clock on three of the most classic Toonie Race tracks. The five-stage expert course adds another climb and two more descents.
The entry fee for the five-stage enduro is $45 and three-stage $25. All registration fees include: on-course nutrition, barbecue and beverage from The Woods, free novelty ice cream from Scooters Ice Cream, shots from a professional photographer on-course and games for prizes.
