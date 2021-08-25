VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Ethan Mann
Height: 6’0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: Forward
Shot: Left
Home: Grafton, Wisconsin
Age: 18
COACHING REPORT
“Possessing blazing speed and a high compete level, Ethan fits right into the mold of players that we look to recruit here. He plays the game on the edge, and with our surrounding cast, we expect that Ethan has the potential to be an important difference maker for us,” said Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson.
PLAYER BACKGROUND
Growing up in Wisconsin, despite it being the state’s third or fourth most-popular sport, there was never a question that Ethan Mann wanted to be a hockey player.
“I played lacrosse, basketball and several other sports, but hockey has always been my No. 1. My older brother played, but it was my grandfather who started the family off in the direction of hockey. He grew up in North Dakota and played for UND for a couple of years. He now lives with my family, and is probably both my biggest fan and biggest critic. He comes to all my games within driving distance of home, and he and my grandmother are really hoping they can come to Penticton to watch us play a few times.”
Ethan’s brother no longer plays hockey, but remains a big influence in his life.
“My brother is always striving to excel in every aspect of this life no matter how small or large the task or activity is. He’s in engineering college in Boston right now. He inspires me because I always try and reciprocate living this way; striving to be the best in everything I do.”
With Milwaukee being the closest large city to home, no NHL team has a foothold on the population (Mann loves the New York Islanders), but the NCAA’s Wisconsin Badgers control the state’s hockey attention.
“I grew up wanting to be a Badger, and when they offered me a scholarship, there was no question that I was going to commit to them.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
Mann attended the University School, where hockey is the dominant team.
“Last season, I played for Team Wisconsin U-18 and University School of Milwaukee high school hockey. My favourite moment was after we lost in the State tournament, the team skated laps one last time together, and kneeled in the middle of the empty ice rink. We had a great group of guys, and that moment was a powerful way to end a great season together.”
“My favourite hockey moment was winning the State championship my sophomore year, marking a great ending to the tightest knit group I have ever been a part of, and being able to celebrate with all the seniors who got to go out on a high note.”
BEING A VEE
“My mother really supports me heading to Penticton. I’ve never really lived far away from home, and with me attending the University of Wisconsin, I’ll be coming back. This could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live in Canada, where hockey is THE sport.”
“I’m looking forward to playing the fast-paced hockey the Vees are known for, as well as play in the amazing community atmosphere that exists in Penticton.”