Vees Scouting Report
Name: Luke Vardy
Height: 6’0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: Defence
Shot: Right
Home: Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia
Age: 18
COACHING REPORT
“A bit a throwback player but with skill, Luke is a hard-nosed, physical defenseman that will make life difficult on the opposition. Possessing leadership qualities, Luke’s work ethic has been considered an important strength with his past teams.”
PLAYER BACKGROUND
Vardy is one of several Vees’ players who calls the Maritimes home. “Playing minor hockey in Nova Scotia was great; it’s a smaller province so I got to know a lot of players really well, and make terrific friendships. I’m proud to be from Nova Scotia, the people are so friendly here, and living by the ocean is special.”
When Vardy saw the success two local players had after going to play at top notch Ontario prep school, St. Andrew’s College (SAC), he knew it was time to leave.
Despite growing up four time zones away, the Canucks are Vardy’s favourite NHL team.
“Ever since I was five-years old I have loved the Vancouver Canucks. For years, Kevin Bieksa was my favorite player, because I liked his style of play. Today, William Karlsson is my favourite player. He is a great two-way defenceman who is really smart with the puck.
Vardy’s goal is to follow in his father’s footsteps, “My Dad grew up in Newfoundland and had many great sport experiences and stories. He played every competitive sport he could, and was good at them all. He made many provincial teams but his biggest accomplishment was being selected by the Montreal Canadiens to attend their tryout camp. He stayed for a little while but then got sent down to the AHL team.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
“I’d have to say playing Canada Games for Team Nova Scotia was probably the best hockey experience I’ve had in my life — playing against the best players in the country was unforgettable. I’ll always remember the quarter-final when we beat B.C. in overtime to advance to the semis. I was also fortunate to be named an assistant captain to that team so that made the event extra important to me.”
Unfortunately, SAC was unable to play any games last season, but Luke Vardy enjoyed some great hockey moments in 2019-20, “my most memorable event was the MacPherson tournament — the fans, quality of hockey, school spirit and energy were amazing.”
BEING A VEE
After being recruited by dozens of junior hockey programs, Vardy is ready for the Vees’ season to start, “I am really excited about the development that Penticton offers players. The positive reputation of the organization is also something that really appeals to me too, as I am working my way towards hopefully earning an NCAA scholarship. I think the Penticton fans will like my physicality and work ethic. I also get really pumped up by excited fans — I think we will feed off each other during games.”
The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, Oct. 8 in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
