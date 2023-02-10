Spring temporarily returned to the Okanagan Valley this week. Just in time for B.C.’s 2023 Winter GoByBike Week on Feb. 6-10.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen participated in this celebration of (almost) year-round cycling on Wednesday with a bike ride on the Okanagan Rail Trail down to the busy Kelowna waterfront (very busy for a weekday). On Thursday morning, we woke up to a layer of fresh snow!
GoByBike B.C. sponsored a winter cycling workshop in 2022 for the Southern Interior co-presented by Landon Bradshaw from the Kelowna and Area Cycling Coalition. The 2023 winter workshop was held last week in Vernon but is not yet posted online.
Since the 2022 video is one hour, here are some quick winter cycling tips from Bradshaw:
• Route planning: Seasonal bike lanes on road shoulders are used for snow storage in the winter months, so your usual cycling routes may need to be adjusted. Many people switch parts of their trip to low-traffic residential streets. This can add a bit more distance, but avoids busy roads with unmaintained bike lanes.
The multi-use pathway network in Kelowna city parks is well maintained as are the cycling corridors such as Abbott, Ethel, Sutherland, Houghton and, of course, the Okanagan Rail Trail. Mission Creek Greenway is not plowed by the regional district, and will likely be a slushy/icy mess. So is Brandt’s Creek Linear Park in our neighbourhood.
• Traction: The weather forecast is for warmer weather and melting, but we could still see black ice in the mornings and areas where melting snow refreezes overnight. This is a particular problem along the Ethel corridor, which has poorly-designed drainage for such a new cycletrack. While normal tires will work with care in the warmer conditions we will see this week, regular winter riders should invest in studded tires. With the snow melting and roads clearing, remember that leftover sand in intersections and on the sides of roads will affect traction when cornering even on warmer days or in dry conditions.
• Clothing: Cross-country skiing is the best parallel to winter cycling. Breathable layers are preferable as non-breathable shells will trap condensation. It’s best to either be a bit underdressed for the first few minutes of your ride or to remove a layer as you warm up. The cardinal rule when XC skiing is to be cool but not cold in the parking lot.
• Gloves and other accessories: Ski gloves work well for winter cycling since you will lose heat to your grips (where they are also exposed to cold breezes). Helmet covers will help keep your head warmer as will a thin toque or balaclava-type head covering beneath the helmet.
• Bike: Any bike will work but it’s always nice to have fenders/ mudguards, especially in melting or wet conditions. Wider handlebars can make it easier to control your bike in slippery conditions, and wider tires at lower pressure provide the most traction (at the cost of extra rolling resistance). Make sure to have enough tire pressure to avoid pinch flats and check your bike before riding. Things that are simple tasks in the summer, such as changing a flat tire, can become much more difficult in very cold conditions. So always have a bail-out plan (shelter inside a building, take the bus, call family/friend for a ride, taxi, etc.).
• Lighting: Winter days are shorter, and you need lighting to both be seen and to see the roadway. Flashing rear lights should be on a lower brightness setting at night, and it is recommended to have a brighter solid (not flashing) light on the rear to help with depth perception and allow drivers behind you to better judge your location. Front lights should not be flashing at night, and should be aimed down slightly so you can see the road. Reflective ankle bands are highly visible, and studies have shown that drivers immediately associate the circular movement with a cyclist. In addition to your active lighting, it’s best to have reflective gear facing each side as well.
P.S.: Andrew Schwerdtfeger, roadways operations manager, in Kelowna said Wednesday: “It’s sweeping season; three street sweepers out right now trying to get as much done as we can while it’s nice out.”
————————
The Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club will hold its annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Dr., Kelowna. Reports will outline 2022 activities and plans for 2023.
Past president Rick Gee will present a retrospective of club activities. Ian Walker and Vivian Manning will present the winners of the annual CONC photo contest. And the club will elect new directors.
————————
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net