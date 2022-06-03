Penticton Vees’ play-by-play man Trevor Miller has called it a day.
The club announced Friday he’s “stepping away from his position of director of broadcasting and communications to pursue new endeavors.”
Miller spent the past three seasons with the club, and three seasons before that with the West Kelowna Warriors and Trail Smoke Eaters.
“Working for my hometown team and doing a job I dreamed of over the past three seasons has been incredible,” said Miller in a press release.
“I enjoyed being able to connect with our fan base on a nightly basis and I leave extremely proud of the work that has been done in keeping our fans up-to-date on everything to do with the Vees.”
Miller went out on a high note, as the team is fresh off a B.C. Hockey League playoff championship. His replacement will be announced next week.
