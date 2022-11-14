By Penticton Herald Staff
With his club’s 17-game winning streak hanging in the balance, Penticton Vees sniper Josh Nadeau lifted his club to a 2-1 shootout victory on Saturday night over the Trail Smoke Eaters.
Nadeau, 19, was the only player to bulge the twine in the six-player shootout that followed five minutes of overtime, which itself followed the two clubs playing the final half of the game in a 1-1 tie in B.C. Hockey League action.
Thomas Pichette opened the scoring for the Vees just four minutes into the match in front of 1,800 fans at Cominco Arena, which erupted about midway through the second period when Adam Parsons evened things up for Trail.
Luca Di Pasquo stopped 31 of 32 shots to run his record on the season to 13-0 with one shutout and a league-best 1.60 goals-against average.
Saturday’s match was the first time in 12 games Josh Nadeau failed to record a point in regulation time, while his brother Bradly’s scoring streak ended at 17 games. Their linemate, Dovar Tinling, left the game with an upper-body injury. It was his first action since serving a five-game suspension for a gross misconduct.
Friday’s game in front of nearly 4,000 fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre was more decisive, with the Vees earning a 6-2 win over the Vernon Vipers.
The clubs were tied 1-1 heading into the first intermission, before the Vees scored five unanswered goals to salt away the win.
Beanie Richter, Ben Brunette, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Callum Arnott, Ryan Hopkins and Ethan Mann all tallied for the Vees, whose netminder, Hanky Levy, faced just 15 shots.
Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and Lee Parks replied for the Vipers, who got a 37-save performance from Roan Clarke.
Despite having his scoring streak snapped, Bradly Nadeau, 17, remains atop the BCHL scoring race with 36 points, followed by Josh Nadeau at 34 points and teammate Aydar Suniev, whose 24 points put him in a three-way tie for third place.
As of Monday, Penticton’s 18-game winning streak to start the 2022-23 regular season gave the club a 10-point cushion at the top of the BCHL Interior Conference standings and a six-point lead on the rest of the league.
The Vees (18-0-0-0) are preparing for a two-game home stand this coming weekend. First up are the West Kelowna Warriors (12-3-2-0) on Friday, followed by the Prince George Spruce Kings (10-5-1-1) on Saturday.
Wenatchee 7, West Kelowna 4
In their only game of the weekend, the West Kelowna Warriors lost 7-4 to the BCHL cellar dwellers.
The Warriors fell behind 2-0 to the host Wenatchee Wild (5-10-0-1) early in the first period and couldn't recover, despite going up 3-2 around the midway point of the game.
Brennan Nelson, Ben MacDonald, Luke Devlin and Kailus Green scored for the Warriors, while Nicolas Cristiano stopped 27 of 34 shots in the losing effort.
West Kelowna, which has a three-point hold on second place in the Interior Conference standings visits Penticton this coming Friday, then hosts the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (7-8-1-1) on Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.
Vernon 2, Merritt 1 (OT)
Luke Pakaluk was the overtime hero Saturday night as the Vernon Vipers prevailed 2-1 over the visiting Merritt Centennials.
Pakaluk, who now leads all Vipers scorers with 13 points, sealed the win just 1:51 into the extra frame with his team on the power play. Vernon netminder Ethan David posted a 22-save performance.
Vernon (8-8-0-2) hits the road this coming weekend for dates Friday against the Surrey Eagles (13-3-0-0) and Saturday versus the Coquitlam Express (8-6-3-1).