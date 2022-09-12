A former junior hockey player from Penticton has signed on as the new assistant coach of the Prince George Cougars.
Carter Rigby, who suited up for the Cougars and Kelowna Rockets during his career in the Western Hockey League, is moving north after spending the past three seasons as head coach of the Osoyoos Coyotes in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.
The 28-year-old also played for the Swift Current Broncos, where he met Mark Lamb, current head coach and general manager of the Cougars.
Rigby, who played his minor hockey in Penticton, was selected in the eighth round of the 2009 WHL bantam draft by the Cougars. He went on to tally 132 points in 226 WHL games over parts of six seasons.
“It’s been my goal to get to the WHL and I am so excited to work with the great group of young talent in PG. I was drafted by Prince George and it’s funny how things come full circle,” said Rigby in a press release.
“To be able to come in and coach, do what I love to do, I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.”
Rigby led the Coyotes to a league title in the 2021-22 KIJHL regular season, before the club was swept in the conference finals by the Revelstoke Grizzlies.
The Coyotes have since announced that Ken Law, a veteran KIHJL coach who formerly led the team, will return as coach and general manager.