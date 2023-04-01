Princeton Posse opened the KIJHL junior B hockey championship series with a 6-3 win over Kimberley Dynamiters, Friday.
Game 2 in the best-of-seven championship goes Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Princeton, beginning at 7 p.m. The series then switches to Kimberley starting Monday.
Dayton Nelson led the Posse with two goals and one assist. Sean Mitchell, Ty Russell, Brayden Bablitz and Curtis Gould fired singles. Christian Mealey with two and Kasey Miller replied for Kimberley.
Peyton Trzaska made 22 saves in posting the win in net. Trystan Self stopped 28 of 34 shots in the Kimerbleynet.