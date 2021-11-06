The Penticton Vees used an effort from seven different goal scorers to help them to their third straight victory in a 7-3 triumph over the Nanaimo Clippers on Friday night at Frank Crane Arena.
The Vees came out of the gates flying in the opening period, registering 17 shots in the first 20 minutes and spent a majority of the period inside of the Nanaimo zone. After a couple of good saves to begin the game for Clippers netminder Cooper Black, Penticton was able to collect the first goal of the game and strike first blood at the 5:09 mark of the 1st frame and came from a rather hot handed forward in Brett Moravec.
Mason Poolman got the puck at the right point and sent a shot off of the stick of Bradley Nadeau and wide of the net before the puck came off the end boards and jetted to the left face-off circle where Moravec chipped the puck through the blocker side of Black for his second goal of the season and helped the Vees to a 1-0 lead.
Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane had to be strong in the opening period, turning aside all 8 of the shots he faced, including a blocker save from a left circle shot off the stick of Sean Donaldson while the Vees pressured the Nanaimo net with lots of action, forcing Black to make 16 saves on the 17 shots thrown his way.
The 2nd period was a wild one which saw the team’s combine for a total of seven goals, including four by the Vees but it was the Clippers who opening the scoring in the frame and tied the game at 1-1 at the 2:35 mark of the 2nd period.
Max Itagaki had a puck go off of his right skate making his way to the front of the net on an odd-man rush with Ethan Mistry and deflected it past the blocker side of Lane to even the game before Brody Waters found himself heading to the showers early, throwing a high hit on Ethan Mann for a five-minute major for a blow to the head and a game misconduct.
On the ensuing power play, Josh Nadeau made the Clippers pay with his 6th goal of the season and helped the Vees back in front by a 2-1 score. Nadeau worked his way into the right face-off circle and sent a shot below the glove hand of Black to give the Vees a 2-1 advantage at the 11:57 mark of the 2nd period.
On the same power play, which had almost expired, Charles Tardif brought the Clippers back to even with a shorthanded marker at the 13:25 mark of the middle stanza. Tristan Fraser spotted Tardif going to the front of the net as he took the puck on his forehand and went to the backhand to slip it past the glove side of Lane to make it a 2-2 game.
The Vees got back into the lead for the third time in the game thanks to a drive from Anthony Allepot at the left face-off circle to give Penticton a 3-2 lead. Fin Williams sent a shot off the right pad of Black before Allepot sent one home for his 1st BCHL goal and a one-goal advantage at the 15:36 mark of the middle stanza.
Luke Vardy pushed the Vees lead to a pair of goals at the 16:30 mark of the middle stanza as he collected his 2nd goal in as many games, getting around a defender in the left face-off circle and sent a shot over the blocker shoulder of Black to extend the Vees advantage to 4-2.
The Clippers pushed inside of a goal just 11 seconds after the Vees marker with Jake Hewitt making it a 4-3 game. Hewitt got space on the left side of the ice as made his way into the offensive zone and sent a shot over the glove side of Lane to cut the Vees lead to a one-goal game.
To complete a wild, seven-goal period, Bradley Nadeau finished a great feed from his brother Josh and a terrific attempt at holding the puck inside the offensive zone by Brett Moravec to set up the goal. Bradley buried from the left face-off circle for his team leading 8th goal of the season and pushed the Vees ahead by a 5-3 score heading into the 3rd period.
A pair of goals in the final frame helped the Vees ice their 8th win of the season as Stefano Bottini potted his 4th goal of the season, walking down the right wing on a rush and snapping a shot underneath of the glove side of Black at the 1:32 mark of the 3rd period to make it a 6-3 game.
Luc Wilson earned his 7th goal of the season with 55 seconds remaining to finish the scoring at 7-3 in favour of the visiting Vees. Kaeden Lane turned aside 16 of the 19 shots thrown his way in his 5th win of the season while Cooper Black stopped 44 of the 51 shots he faced in his 2nd loss of the campaign.
---
FINAL SCORE: 7-3 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 51-19 Vees
VEES PP: 1/4
VEES PK: 0/0
3 STARS:
1) Josh Nadeau (1-1-2)
2) Jake Hewitt (1-0-1)
3) Fin Williams (0-2-2)
Attendance: 1,473
--
The Vees (8-1-0-0) will look to close the weekend on a high note and earn their fourth win in a row to conclude their Vancouver Island swing against the Cowichan Valley Capitals (2-9-0-0) on Saturday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from the Cowichan Community Centre with the game broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed online at BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.