The Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club most recently counted putts for points. Three points for no putts, two points for one putt, one point for two putts, minus one for three putts and over.
The winners of this fun and somewhat unique format were:
First flight: Val Eibner, first 29 points; Linda Brussee, second, 23 points; Carol Mulligan, third 21 points; Alison Coutts, fourth, 20 points.
Second flight: Helen Benallick, first, 21 points; Pat Gartrell, second 19 points; Ellen Clay, third 17 points; Norma Chambers, fourth, 15 points.