Telemark Nordic Centre enjoyed its earliest opening in 30 years on Nov. 12, thanks to a major snowstorm on Nov. 4.
“People loved the early snow and the early opening,” said general manager Mike Edwards. “Season pass holders are definitely getting good value this year. Some have been skiing/snowshoeing so many times that they have already paid off the value of their season pass.”
The club was concerned that warmer temperatures would melt that great early snow, he said. “But it stayed cool and the snow kept coming. We are skiing on near-mid-winter conditions already and its crazy busy right now.”
That early opening meant the cross-country ski area west of West Kelowna could unveil its considerable off-season improvements.
“We finished off our expanded parking project with new ditching and surfacing in the summer,” said Edwards. “So no more mud in the spring, at least not in the new parking area. As a part of the parking lot project, we also put up a new 'Welcome' entrance gate with some beautiful cedar logs donated by Gorman Bros. Lumber.”
The new roadside entrance sign was part of a total brand-identity change last summer, he noted.
“Our new look is modern and more inclusive of all our users. Over time, we will be changing over everything to our new look. As apart of this change, Telemark will be updating and improving all our signage, starting this winter and through next summer. Look for more updates and changes this winter.”
Telemark is also much 'greener' this season, thanks to the completion of its new 25.5-kilowatt solar system installed by Integrated Power Systems. It's grid tie (net metering) which means “we started producing power last spring to sell back to BC Hydro,” said Edwards. “We now have $0 electrical power costs - a savings of $6,000 annually - and we are helping to green up BC by putting solar power back into the grid.”
With its lower elevation, Telemark has always been challenged to open as early as possible after other Okanagan XC ski areas.
“It may not be ‘sexy’ but we purchased a new Skid Steer and specialized flail mower so that we can do a better job of cutting summer brush and be ready to open the trails as early as possible. This will also save a lot of volunteer brush-cutting time and effort,” said Edwards.
“We also built a covered bench at the top of the Ridgeview snowshoe trail so that folks can take a break and enjoy incredible views of the city below.”
Club programs have grown substantially again, he added. “We now have a club record of over 260 kids in our various programs. Youth programs is something that Telemark really focuses on because getting youth out on the trails is so important for the future of XC skiing.”
As such, Telemark will host the Teck BC cross-country ski championships which will attract 600 athletes from across the province for a weekend of fun competition on March 3-5, 2023. That will involve the Teck BC Cup Series, and B.C. college/university series.
“And with the lifting of COVID restrictions, our cozy day lodge is now fully open to the public again so that skiers and snowshoers can warm up and get a hot chocolate or snack,” said Edwards.
In the South Okanagan, “It's mid-December and all of our programs are in full swing,” says marketing and communications manager Kevin Dyck. “We were happy to hear the laughter and joy last weekend as our youth program kicked off for the season. It was incredible to see our adult, season-long skate program learning alongside all of the little ones. We’re all just kids at heart, afterall.”
Conditions remain extraordinary with temperatures consistently staying below freezing, he added. “The centre was fortunate to avoid the warm spell that came through the valley, so groomed trails have been nothing short of perfect throughout the month.”
In the North Okanagan, the Welcome Kiosk at the Km0 Gateway of the Okanagan Rail Trail is complete.
The first signature Gateway Kiosk on xwił iʔ sw̓ kʷnaʔqin, “Road of the Okanagan People,” has been installed along with wayfinding signage off College Way in Coldstream. This project took many hours of collaborative effort between Okanagan Indian Band, Regional District of North Okanagan and the Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail’s project managment team.
A large beam includes the Indigenous name for the trail which translates to the “Road of the Okanagan People” in the language of Okanagan syilx. The gateway encourages trail users to recognize the people who used this route long before it was a railway or a multi-use trail.
The kiosk features large maps of the whole trail route as well as details of the segment ahead. Three signs provide information about the history of the trail, respect for the environment, and what to look out for on everyone's trail journey. A stylized timeline along the bottom of the signs details the history of the trail from ancient times to the modern day.
