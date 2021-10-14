Quick, somebody whistle “Sweet Georgia Brown.”
The Harlem Globetrotters are back on the road for a 200-city tour and will again include Penticton on the schedule.
The Globetrotters are bringing the Spread Game Tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Tickets for the family event, ranging in price from $20 to $75 (plus applicable tax and service charges) go on sale to the public Oct. 21 at valleyfirsttix.com or in person from the SOEC box office.
Founded on Chicago’s south side in 1928, the team drew notice in 1940 when it won the World Professional Basketball tournament.
In 1948, they beat Minneapolis Lakers, one of the best all-white teams in the country.
With a rise in the NBA’s popularity, they began incorporating comedy and acrobatics into their shows with the game being secondary.
They own a share of pop culture with three Saturday morning cartoon and live action shows, a TV movie with the cast of “Gilligan’s Island” and an appareance on Season 15 of “The Amazing Race.”