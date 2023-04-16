You can’t have spring flowers without April showers. And this week’s rain didn’t stop exploration of rural roads in the North Okanagan.
On Sunday, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen returned to Armstrong where it’s not all flat farmland. (Even CCC resorted to turbo on one hill.) Despite the fact that it was Easter Sunday, those rural roads weren’t busy, and our group of 10 e-bikers could enjoy the peace and quiet of fields ready for the next crop, lazy cattle grazing on grassy knolls, excited horses running up and down their fenced pastures, and farm chickens looking for leftover scraps in their runs.
With a couple of inclement days to check emails, there were several follow-ups to recent columns.
Although the City of Kelowna’s trail counter website has numerical challenges, Cameron Noonan, the city’s transportation planner, was able to come up with
estimates for the number of cyclists crossing four Okanagan Rail Trail counters in 2022 (counters don’t work so well with pedestrians).
The bike count (some cyclists could be counted more than once coming-and-going): rail trail at Dilworth Drive, 132,000; at McCurdy Road, 132,000; at Sexsmith Road, 80,000; and Bulman Road (UBCO), 50,000.
With some encouragement from the Sheriff, he then estimated bike counts from the official launch of the Okanagan Rail Trail on Sept. 27, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2022 (four years and three months): Bernard Avenue at Spall Road, 920,000; Dilworth Drive, 570,000; McCurdy Road, 550,000; Sexsmith Road, 350,000; and Bulman Road, 210,000. Total: 2.6 million.
On some days, there are as many pedestrians, bird watchers, baby strollers, dog walkers and joggers as there are cyclists. Imagine the astounding counts when the missing link between Kelowna airport and Lake Country is finished at the end of August.
The Sheriff also asked about the rougher gravel on a Lake Country section of the Okanagan Rail Trail where three different trail bases were piloted before construction began using the winning combination of finer material packed seven times. Two experiments, very obviously, were less than ideal but the trail base hasn’t been changed since then.
“There are no immediate plans to upgrade the test section near McCarthy Road and Lodge Road (the Lake Country/ Kelowna border),” responded Karen Miller, Lake Country’s communications officer. The Sheriff noted that it is a rural section and doesn’t have the same attraction of other more scenic sections.
“I agree; it’s not a very exciting section of the trail. I usually choose to do the loop around Wood Lake or cycle Oyama to Coldstream because I love the beauty of Kal Lake,” she said.
You can have your say about the future priorities for one of the Central Okanagan’s popular regional parks.
Design concepts have been drafted that include revamped parking areas and upgrades to two key trails in Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna.
Go to: yoursay.rdco.com to view the parking and Sunnyside/ sx̌əlx̌ʕalt x̌yaɬnxʷilxʷ q́ax and Water Front/cnitkʷ q́ax trail concepts. Comments will be accepted until April 29 and if you create a yoursay.rdco.com account, you can receive project updates.
You can also visit the park, view the draft design concepts and provide comments from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday just north of the Collens Hill Drive waterfront parking area. In 2021, there were more than 51,000 visits to Kalamoir Regional Park.
The sun has set on an amazing winter and Telemark Nordic Centre is now closed for the season. “And what a season it was!” said GM Mike Edwards.
“It started with a bang on Nov. 4 when we had over 80 centimetres of snow in just three days, and we scrambled to groom the trails and get everything ready to open. We opened over a month earlier than usual (the earliest in 30 years) on Nov. 12 and we stayed open until April 2 making this our longest season on record with great snow conditions for both skiing and snowshoeing all winter long. Season passholders certainly got their money’s worth this year!”
Telemark had almost 1,800 members (the second most ever), record numbers in its programs, held its first winter outdoor concert on Valentines Day, hosted a successful B.C. Championships and Loppet, and started planning and fundraising for the Panorama Cabin, he noted.
At Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, Troy Hudson is ending his tenure as general manager.
During his eight-plus years, the club doubled in size, endured a global pandemic, launched ski and biathlon academy programs, and was awarded the B.C. Parks’ Community Partner of the Year Award, the Vernon and District Chamber of Commerce Tourism Excellence Award and Business Leader of the Year Award. SLNC also became the first ski industry living wage employer in Canada.
His first SLNC experience came as an event volunteer at the 2014 NorAm.
That moment helped develop his continued passion for officiating and he has now reached the final stages of completing his Level 4 officials certification.
“I am so thankful to our numerous board members, staff and volunteers who have helped shape me into the leader I am today. We have surmounted some challenging times and achieved some extra special feats together. Building a sense of trust and camaraderie while fostering an environment of collaboration among the staff are really my proudest takeaways.
“We have grown an exceptionally talented team of staff to lead the club forward, and our board is very dedicated to the long-term sustainability and financial viability of the organization,” he said in his farewell message.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net