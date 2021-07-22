Vees Scouting Report
Name: Casey McDonald
Height: 6’1
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: Forward
Shot: Right
Home: Kindersley, Sask.
Age: 20
Vees Coaching Staff
“Casey is going to be very hard to play against. He’s the kind of player that will be the 1st on the forecheck, finishing every check... the kind of player that you win playoff games with. He’s a good skater that we believe can fill a number of different roles for us”
Player Background
“We need some rain,” said Casey McDonald from his family farm in Plenty, Sask., roughly 170 kilometers west of Saskatoon.
The family grows canola, lentils, peas and barley, and harvest is fast approaching, so the need for more rain is important.
“During harvest, I’m probably working the combines with my Dad, uncle and brother all day, even to midnight some nights.”
While Casey’s three older sisters have moved on to jobs in the healthcare industry, he has no doubt what’s in his future.
“I will eventually take over the family farming business... I just love seeing crops grow, and doing my part to help feed the world.”
Hard work and a positive outlook are part of McDonald’s DNA.
“My Grampa is someone that really inspired me. He was a hard worker, he raised eight children on his own through the depression. He lived life to the fullest every day, and could lighten up a room with his jokes. He always took the positives in every situation.”
Hockey is also a big part of the family dynamic.
“My whole family just loves the sport. My favourite NHL team is the Vancouver Canucks. I have liked Vancouver ever since I was young; it was so fun watching the Sedin brothers, and my favorite player back then was Kevin Bieska — I appreciate hard-nosed hockey players.”
Recent Hockey Highlights
McDonald played in the USHL last season with the Fargo Force, and they succeeded in reaching the USHL finals.
"My favourite moment last season was in first round of playoffs. We played the first-place seed, and beat them in overtime in game two (best of three series). The atmosphere was crazy and exciting.”
“Probably my favourite hockey moment to this point was when I was told I made Fargo when I was 18. It was super excited leading up to my coach’s meeting; at the end of camp there were 180 players. So, it was nerve-racking but I was so excited for the opportunity to play junior hockey.
Being a Vee
After two years playing in the USHL, he’s excited to be coming to the Peach City, “I look forward to working with the Penticton coaching staff, they’ve created such a well-established program with so much success. As well, I do look forward to living in such a beautiful place, with mild winters.”
“I think the fans in Penticton will appreciate my physical play — I just feel fans get more into the game when bodies start flying around. Also, I believe fans will like my ability to create plays around the net... I’m not afraid to get into the dirty areas to help my team win.”
This feature showcasing members of the 2021-22 Vees will appear most weekdays.