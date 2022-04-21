The Penticton Vees will have to wait at least another 48 hours to find out who they will face in the BCHL Interior Conference championship.
Salmon Arm Silverbacks staved off elimination, Wednesday, with a 5-1 win over West Kelowna Warriors in Game 4 of their conference semi-final.
The Vees, meanwhile, swept Prince George 4-0 and await the winner of the other series.
On Wednesday, Zack Smith scored twice with single goals to Tucker Hartmann, Isaac Lambert and Daniel Panetta. Elan Bar Lev-Wise scored the lone goal for West Kelowna.
Owen Say made 33 saves in the win. Johnny Derrick made 24 stops for West Kelowna.
West Kelowna led 1-0 after the first period and Salmon Arm held a 2-1 lead after two periods.
Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Friday in Salmon Arm with a sixth game, if necessary, in West Kelowna Saturday and seventh game in Salmon Arm Monday.