The BC Hockey League (BCHL) announced finalists for two league awards on Thursday. Penticton Vees President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson is nominated for the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy and forward Josh Nadeau is in the running for the Bob Fenton Trophy.
Harbinson is one of three finalists for the BCHL Coach of the Year award. The Vees’ bench boss has won the award four times in his career, most recently last season. Harbinson guided the Vees to a 50-3-0-1 record in the 2022-23 BCHL Regular Season, as Penticton set a new single-season BCHL winning percentage record at .935. The Vees also were just the eighth team all-time to reach the 50-win mark. Under Harbinson, Penticton not only had the league’s best offence, but they also had a league-best plus 208 goal differential, surrendering just 96 goals against.
Nadeau is a finalist for the Bob Fenton Trophy, awarded to one player who has exhibited the fundamental aspects of sportsmanship while excelling at the game. Nadeau was second in league scoring with 110 points in 54 games, whilst only compiling 14 penalty minutes. The 19-year-old finished third in goals with 44 and second in assists with 66. He tied his brother Bradly for the most power play goals in the BCHL at 18
Friday, the BCHL will announce finalists for the Best Defenceman, Rookie of the Year, and MVP awards.
The Vees open their BCHL Interior Conference Quarterfinal best-of-seven playoff series against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, March 31, at the SOEC.