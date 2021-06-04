It appears the Penticton Vees may get another season out of stand-out netminder Kaeden Lane.
The 19-year-old this week committed to the University of Northern Michigan for the 2022-23 season, meaning he could be back in Penticton next season.
Lane led all BCHL goaltenders in four statistical categories during the 20-game pod season, as he piled up 16 wins and five shutouts, to go along with a 1.13 goals-against average and 0.951 save percentage.
A native of Burnaby, he played two seasons with the Grande Prairie Storm in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before being traded to Penticton in June 2020.
Before his time in junior A, Lane developed with the Burnaby Winter Club in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League and signed with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers in 2017, but got into just two games for the club.
Once he arrives at the University of Northern Michigan, Lane will join former Vees forward Andre Ghantous and at least 12 other former BCHL’ers who have been pencilled into the roster over the next two seasons.
Northern Michigan is one of eight schools in the newly resurrected Central Collegiate Hockey Association, which will play in NCAA Division 1 – the top level of U.S. college hockey.