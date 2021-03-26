Will 2021 be a year of optimism?
Are we to hold on to the ray of hope that things will be “normal” once again? What is “normal” anyhow? Do we really need to get used to a “new normal?” What does that look like anyways?
Ugh.
It’s tough to be optimistic if those are the topics we are going to focus on. So, I’m going to focus on a topic that does fill me with a huge sense of optimism — bikes! The kind you pedal with two feet and a heartbeat.
Whether it is an “acoustic” bike or e-bike, the current boom in the cycling industry means more people are getting out on bikes, exploring the world around them at a different pace and likely remembering a feeling they have not felt since their years roaming the neighbourhoods on two wheels looking for good times.
That feeling is a rewarding one indeed. Getting out on your bike rewards you with a clearer state of mind, lower stress levels, increased cardio strength and better physical fitness. When a majority of society has better health overall, there will likely be a solid reduction in the demands on the health-care system. With an increase in the number of people riding bikes for recreation, it is quite likely that we will see a solid amount of those people beginning to realize that a bike is not only a tool for recreation, but can also be a mode of transportation.
Maybe a family doesn’t need two cars to exist and flourish in the community. There is no shortage of cargo bikes (electric and acoustic) hitting the market these days that allow for a cyclist to safely transport groceries, boxed goods, children and spouses.
You really can do your shopping, get the kids to school and extra-curricular activities and get to and from work on a bike. To really see that type of lifestyle change, take shape in our community, we need to invest in. You guessed it — bike lanes.
While the fact remains that every lane is a bike lane, there is a serious need for safe, separated bike lanes that allow cyclists of all ages, levels of mobility and skill level to navigate their way around our towns and cities.
Our “car-first” way of thinking and design needs to take a back seat to slower, more sustainable and even healthier ways of getting around. Is traffic a hassle? Can’t find parking for your car? Well, maybe it’s time to find another way to get where you are going.
Your body, heart and soul will thank you for it. So will Mother Earth.
Josh Shulman is a bike peddler at Freedom Bike Shop in Penticton.