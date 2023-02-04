Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the crazy weather has passed. During the past 10 days, there were mild conditions for the first cycle of 2023.
Then, rain and icy cross-country ski conditions (green runs only). Followed by -19 C on Sunday: “Great conditions for skate and classic today, and spectacular views.” And -28 C on Monday: “No grooming this morning due to cold conditions.”
Yet most of those who registered attended the last cross-country ski lesson last Sunday at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club. “A beautiful bluebird day with a bit of a chill. The parking lot was full,” said classic instructor Lyle Nicholson.
“We had a great time in the practice area. John Davina found some cool little red shot cups to use as his ‘cones’ and had his class do turns. I ran my class up and down the practice area until they warmed up. Then, we had went for a ski, and worked on timing and posture.”
On Thursday, it was a return to mid-winter conditions of -9 C and nine centimetres of new snow. The Ski Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen did our favourite loop of Upper and Lower Meadow out to the Meadow Cabin. We hardly saw anyone all day except buddies Jerry and Gord E. And they were so fast we hardly saw them.
It may not last with 5 C weather in the forecast for the valley bottom. Enjoy the powder snow while you can.
Kelowna Nordic will hold its annual moonlight ski and snowshoe at 5:30 p.m. today (Feb. 4) at the main cabin with plans to head out at 6 p.m.
“In winter, when it is moonlit and cold, there are two ways to explore the great outdoors. One is Nordic skiing – so serene. The other is snowshoeing – making the scene. Both are wonderful ways to enjoy the winter wonderland. So grab your gear and hit the trails with us. Hot chocolate will be supplied; lanterns will be lit in the main cabin; and the fire will be crackling outside to enjoy when you return. Dress warm and don’t forget your headlamp,” advises director Laurie Cole.
Send an email to: nordic.ski. news@gmail.com to RSVP and let organizers know if you are skiing or snowshoeing, if you wish to go out with a group, if you are able to lead a group, or if you are planning to go with a self-guided group. Volunteers are needed to lead both skiing and snowshoeing groups.
And a reminder that registration is now open for Kelowna Nordic’s 2023 Stride & Glide at
9 a.m. on Feb. 25 in support of cardiac care equipment purchases for Kelowna General Hospital.
The cost of registration is $20. All registrants will receive a cool ski hat and lunch. Draws will be held for gift cards, Kelowna Nordic memberships, lunch and wine tasting, depending on how much is raised.
———————
If you have been skiing or snowshoeing at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre lately, you will definitely notice an increase in the number of trees down on trails.
“Roughly every few years, we see an event such as this which persists without significant wind, events to free the trees of their snow cocoons,” said GM Troy Hudson.
“Heavy coastal snow, coupled with mild temperatures, flash frosts and an overcast sky, is a perfect recipe for the overloading of trees. This month alone, we have already removed over 250 trees from trails. Our groomers are dealing with occasionally up to 50 trees a night on shift while trying to get our trails open and ready for the new day. It is hard work. Our volunteer trail crew has also been working to keep our ski and snowshoe trails open during daytime operating hours.”
As a result, Sovereign temporarily closed Aberdeen and Lars Taylor to mitigate dangerous trees and remove fallen trees from the trails. More snow is in the forecast so the crew expects to see many more come down.
“Please be patient and understand that we keep trails closed as they are posing a higher-than-acceptable risk to our members and guests. Watch the trail report for up-to-date information on when these trails will once again open,” said Hudson.
———————
Meanwhile, Nickel Plate Nordic Centre had 18 cms olf new snow on Wednesday, 290 cm for the season. Gold Dust and Quicksilver both have new signage. Prospector is getting new signs and Bonanza has a detour in place so stop by the office for details and maps.
The club also needs volunteers for the Teck OK Cup on March 12, the second past-COVID OK Race. If you can help, email: dr2279@gmail.com to get your name on the list.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net