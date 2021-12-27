It’s getting a little bit crowded in the Penticton Vees’ crease.
The club announced Monday it signed a new netminder, meaning there are now four goalies on the Vees’ roster.
The new addition is 19-year-old Carter Serhyenko, who played 32 games over the past three seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League.
In 17 games this season, the six-foot-four, 198-pounder compiled a 6-10-1 record to go along with a 3.55 goals-against average and 0.881 save percentage.
NHL Central Scouting had Serhyenko ranked ninth among North American goaltenders heading into the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, but he wasn’t selected. He was, however, invited to the Calgary Flames’ rookie camp in September.
It’s unclear what the Vees have in mind for Seryhenko.
The club earlier this month signed goaltender Mason Dunsford, who also has WHL experience, to help fill the gap left by injured backup Colin Purcell. The team’s No. 1 goalie is Kaeden Lane, who leads the B.C. Hockey League in wins (15) this season and is the BCHL’s reigning goaltender of the year
The Vees (20-3-0-1) are back in action Wednesday night in West Kelowna against the Warriors (16-9-0-0), then return to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night for the back half of the home-and-home set.