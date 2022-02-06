With three weeks remaining in indoor season and outdoor right around the corner, the Pinnacles Football Club finds itself without its head coach and most of its executive.
Manuel Borba, who is in charge of 1,600 youth soccer players from Summerland to Osoyoos and over to Keremeos, announced on Facebook that he was resigning his position.
Borba’s reason was the unprecedented three-year suspension of a local family which includes a 10-year-old club team player.
“I’ve worked 40 years to help build the reputation of Pinnacles FC to what it is today across the province and this is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Borba said in an interview with The Herald.
“It’s also been one of the easiest decisions because I can’t stand by and see them suspend one of my players from playing in Penticton.
“This is so wrong and it can be easily corrected. As a soccer coach, I’m here for the wellbeing of the boys and girls in our club and I cannot be involved with suspending a 10-year-old who loves to play this sport. I could maybe agree with suspending the parents, but never a young child.”
The mother of the player declined to speak with The Herald on the record to protect her child’s identity. She did verify that she and her husband received a registered letter from the club telling them they are no longer welcomed for three years.
The parents raised questions about the status of the Adidas Sportsplex indoor facility and the lack of a financial audit, among other issues.
PFC chairman Rick Marini, who has since stepped down with most of the other board members, declined specifics but said it was a unanimous decision of the board.
He described the conduct of one of the child’s parents as “bullying” and the reputations of businesspeople and professionals in the community were being compromised.
Marini admits the last thing he or the other volunteer board members want is for a child not to play soccer, but the board is governed by a “family-membership” clause.
The child did not do anything wrong, Marini agrees.
Since Marini spoke with The Herald on Thursday, the PFC website has taken down all names of its executive members. Parents were notified in an email that the remainder of indoor training at the winter academy was cancelled due to Borba’s abrupt departure. Goalkeeper training on Tuesdays and all Saturday indoor sessions will continue.
A post on the PFC website reads: “Due to a relentless campaign to discredit the current Board by a faction of the membership over the past several months, that has drained the time, energies, resources, and health of all the volunteer members of the Board as well as many PFC staff, the majority of the Board and Office Staff have decided to resign from PFC.
“They do so reluctantly, and with heavy hearts, as they have worked extremely hard to provide quality soccer programs to the youth of the South Okanagan communities, with many serving on the board and volunteering their time with the Club for several years.
“The current Board leaves the Club in the best financial position it has ever been in, and with some of the highest enrolment in programs that the Club has seen in years.
“All members of PFC are encouraged to educate themselves on Club matters and the events that have led up to this undesirable outcome and attend the upcoming AGM to vote in a new Board of Directors that is reflective of their values and vision for the future of the Club.”
Borba said three staff coaches have also resigned in support of the suspended child, but they are willing to return “under the right set of circumstances.”
Borba, who said his focus in recent years has been on coaching and not internal politics, is willing to return and remains optimistic that an immediate resolution can be reached.
According to the chid’s mother, B.C. Soccer has investigated a complaint, but found inconclusive evidence of any wrongdoing.
More information on the status of outdoor season is expected in the coming days.
Controversies and internal squabbles in youth sports are not uncommon.
In 2014, $315,000 in funds to the Penticton Minor Hockey Association allegedly went missing in what was described by the association’s lawyer Eric Lund as “a very sophisticated embezzlement scheme.” No criminal charges were ever laid.