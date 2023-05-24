It’s only fitting that members of the Penticton Vees swept the B.C. Hockey League’s final list of weekly stars – and the honourable mentions, too.
The Vees swept the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in four games straight to win the BCHL playoff championship on May 17.
Aydar Suniev had five points in the final two games – including an assist on the series-winning goal – and was named first star for his efforts.
Suniev, who’s expected to hear his name called during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, finished the playoffs with 23 points in 15 games.
Josh Nadeau was named the second star on the strength of three goals in two games last week. He collected 35 points in 17 playoff games.
The third star was goaltender Luca Di Pasquo, who went 16-1 in the playoffs and finished with a 1.99 goals-against average and 0.924 save percentage.
All three have committed to play U.S. college hockey next season.
Honourable mentions went to Dovar Tinling and Brett Moravec (three points each last week) and captain Frank Djurasevic, who had two assists.