There will be a new look to the Penticton Vees’ defence corps this weekend.
The B.C. Hockey League club announced Thursday it swung a three-way deal with the Coquitlam Express and Cowichan Valley Capitals to exchange defencemen.
The net result is Luke Vardy, 18, has moved from Penticton to Coquitlam, while Owen Simpson, 18, has switched from Cowichan Valley to Penticton.
Simpson, a six-foot-two, 175-pound Toronto native, scored two goals and three assists through 18 games with the Capitals in what is his first BCHL season.
He played last season with the Boston Jr. Bruins of the National Collegiate Development Conference and is already committed to the University of Connecticut.
Simpson was acquired by Cowichan Valley in a separate deal with the Express.
Vardy, a six-foot-one, 187-pound native of Hammonds Plains, N.S., scored two goals and one assist in 13 games for the Vees this season. He spent two seasons with St. Andrew’s College in Ontario before heading west.
The Vees (12-2-0-0) are at home Friday night against the Merritt Centennials (0-12-1-0), and travel to Vernon for a tilt against the Vipers (4-7-3-2) tonight at 6 p.m.
Vernon hosts the Prince George Spruce Kings (9-6-0-0) on Friday night.
The West Kelowna Warriors (12-4-0-0) are in Trail for a Friday night match against the Smoke Eaters (9-5-1-0), then return home for a 7 p.m. start tonight at Royal LePage Place against the Cranbrook Bucks (8-6-1-0).