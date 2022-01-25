The BC Hockey League announced Monday that the 2021/22 regular season has been extended by one week, now slated to conclude on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
The extension allows additional rescheduled games to be played after numerous games were postponed earlier this season.
In total, 10 games have been added to the schedule, including two Vees home games that will now take place on the final weekend of the season.
The Vees have rescheduled home games from Saturday, February 26th and Wednesday, March 16th to the final weekend of the regular season.
The schedule changes are as follows:
Original Game Date: Saturday, February, 26th vs. Merritt Centennials (6:00 PM)
Rescheduled Game Date: Sunday, March 27th vs. Merritt Centennials (4:00 PM)
Original Game Date: Wednesday, March 16th vs. West Kelowna Warriors (6:30 PM)
Rescheduled Game Date: Friday, March 25th vs. West Kelowna Warriors (7:00 PM)
An additional game has also been added to the schedule for Wednesday, March 23 as the Vees will travel to Wenatchee to take on the Wild at the Town Toyota Center.
Tickets for both games are available for purchase beginning at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 25th at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at valleyfirsttix.com.
For Vees season ticket members, the games will be automatically added to their season ticket card with no further action required. Physical tickets for the Saturday, February 26th game will be honoured for the new date on Sunday, March 27th while tickets for the Wednesday, March 16th will be honoured for the new date on Friday, March 25th. If fans have lost or misplaced their original tickets for the postponed game, they are encouraged to go to the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC to have their tickets reprinted.
Please note, proof of full vaccination (two doses) and government-issued identification is required for entry for those aged 12 and over.
The Vees (22-6-0-2) return to action with a three-game road trip south of the border to take on the Wenatchee Wild (11-12-4-1) beginning on Thursday night at the Town Toyota Center. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 5:40 PM.