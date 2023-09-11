Two newcomers have four points each and so does their new team, as the Penticton Vees went 2-0 in exhibition play this past weekend.
The two-time defending B.C. Hockey League champions carved out a 5-3 win on Friday night at home to Trail, then grabbed a 3-1 win on Saturday night in Chilliwack.
Penticton was led by a top line featuring Conyr Hellyer between James Fisher and Parker Murray, who combined for 10 points in those two contests.
Fisher and Hellyer led the Vees with four points each.
Fisher, 19, spent last season in the U.S. Hockey League and was selected 203rd overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, while Hellyer, also 19, spent the past two seasons with Okotoks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
Friday’s tilt at the South Okanagan Events Centre saw the clubs tied 3-3 heading into the third period, before Murray – a BCHL veteran who joined the Vees in the off-season after two campaigns with the Wenatchee Wild – and Attila Lippai sealed a 5-3 victory for Penticton.
Will Ingemann, an 18-year-old netminder from Minnesota, faced 24 shots to earn his first BCHL exhibition win in the Vees’ crease,
Saturday’s contest saw the Vees down 1-0 heading into the third period, before striking for three goals in the final frame to solidify the 3-1 victory.
Jack Bakker, Connor MacPherson and Fisher were the Vees’ scorers.
Andrew Ness, who toiled last season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, faced just 19 shots to collect his first BCHL exhibition win.
Next up for the Vees is another exhibition tilt with the Chilliwack Chiefs, this coming Saturday, Sept. 16, at South Okanagan Events Centre. The puck drops at 2 p.m. and the game is a showcase in the middle of the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament.
Tickets cost $10 each and are available at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.
The Vees open the regular season on Sept. 22 against the Warriors in West Kelowna.
West Kelowna 6, Merritt 3
Jackson Kyrkostas struck twice in a four-minute stretch early in the first period as the West Kelowna Warriors skated to a 6-3 win against the host Merritt Centennials on Friday night in BCHL exhibition action.
Caden Kemkaran-Humble had a pair of assists, while Jack Farrell, Mikka Kelechian, Noah Weir and Trent Wilson had the other goals.
Veteran netminder Angelo Zol turned aside 35 of 38 shots to pick up the win in the Warriors’ crease.
West Kelowna 5, Merritt 2
It was more of the same Saturday night, as Callum Hughes and Simon Hogue each notched a pair of goals for the West Kelowna Warriors in a 5-2 win over the Merritt Centennials.
Kyrkostas scored the other Warriors’ goal, while rookie Matthew DellaRusso, a newcomer from Connecticut, stopped 26 shots for his first BCHL exhibition victory.
The Warriors are back in action this coming weekend with a home-and-home set against the Vernon Vipers.
Vernon 1, Salmon Arm 0
Jordin Palmer’s power-play goal midway through the second period stood up as the winner as the Vernon Vipers scraped out a 1-0 win on Friday night against the host Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Palmer, a new arrival from New Hampshire, was assisted by Czechia import Adam Csabi.
Colin Reay, who spent last season in the AJHL, and Dylan Adams, who spent last season with the Okanagan Rockets U18 club, split the goaltending duties for Vernon.
Vernon 3, Salmon Arm 0
Veteran forward Julian Facchinelli’s goal halfway into the first frame stood up as the winner as the Vernon Vipers earned a 3-0 shutout against the visiting Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Laim Payne and Erik Pastro, both of whom played high-level minor hockey last season, had the Vipers’ other goals.
Veteran goaltender Ethan David stopped all 31 shots he faced in the Vipers’ net.
Following this coming weekend’s home-and-home series with the Warriors, the Vipers open the regular season on Sept. 22 in Salmon Arm.