Everyone on the bench or on the ice for games this coming season will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced Monday.
“The decision to institute a COVID-19 vaccination policy was made with the goal of providing the safest and most healthy environment possible for our players, staff, game officials and all of our other league stakeholders,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois in a press release
“We take our role as responsible community partners very seriously, and so we want everybody in the places where we live and play to feel confident that their local team is being proactive to stop the spread of COVID-19. This policy also gives us the best opportunity to keep our players on the ice through an uninterrupted hockey season, which is vital for everyone in the KIJHL after a difficult 18 months and the cancellation of back-to-back Teck Cup championships.”
Ahead of the puck dropping on the regular season Oct. 1, the league is requiring players and staff participating in training camps or other team activities to have at least one dose of vaccine in them.
The B.C. Hockey League has not yet announced its vaccination policy for the season ahead, while the Western Hockey League has confirmed it will require players, on-ice officials and team staff to be fully vaccinated.
KIJHL teams got in just a handful of games last fall before COVID-19 precautions halted play.