Hank Levy posted a shutout and Aydar Suniev scored a hat-trick as Penticton Vees blanked Merritt Centennials 10-0 in BCHL junior hockey action, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Aydar Suniev scored three goals in the win for the Vees (47-3-0-1). Nic DeGraves had two goals and two assists. Hiroki Gojsic also scored twice in the win and Thomas Pichette, Bradly Nadeau and Ryan Hopkins added singles. Four of Penticton’s goals were scored on the powerplay.
Levy made 14 saves in posting the shutout. Conor Sullivan stopped 61 of 71 shots for the Centennials (12-35-3-2), which stand last in the Interior division, 15 points out of a playoff spot.
The Vees outshot the Centennials 71-14 including 31-0 in the second period.
The Vees travel to Salmon Arm on Wednesday before returning home Friday to face Vernon Vipers at the SOEC. The Vees, which have already clinched first overall in the BCHL regular season, conclude the regular season Sunday at home against Salmon Arm, beginning at 4 p.m. Following Sunday’s matinee, the annual team awards will be presented.