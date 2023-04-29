The non-profit organization based in Kelowna just completed another successful winter season with a bonus. It has planned another summer season with several bonuses. And the popular Scavenger Hunt returns on May 6 after three COVID-19 postponements.
“Thanks to support from the Stober Foundation and Big White Ski Resort, for the first time ever, all the graduates from our 2022 snowboard programs received a season pass for the 2023 season,” said executive director Mike Greer.
“This will allow our graduates to head up to the hill to keep riding as often as possible to keep building their skills and fueling that passion.”
Starting this year, Elevation Outdoors also set up a bonus with Beyond the Crux, he said.
“Graduates from the Get a Grip program will be able to drop in to the climbing gym anytime at no cost to ensure they can continue to climb for three years after they complete our climbing program!”
Supporters can now sign up to be a monthly donor at $15 per month to enable access to the gym for one person per month.
“Our Live to Ride program will also see a huge milestone this year. Thanks to Giant Bicycles Canada and our ‘Keep Them Rolling’ campaign supporters, all the graduates from our 2023 program will be able to keep the bike they rode all summer long to keep them rolling long after our programs wrap up,” said Greer.
After three COVID postponements (meant to replace a fall On The Lawn lawn bowling event), the Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt presented by the Downtown Kelowna Association and hosted by Elevation Outdoors will return on May 6, said Corrine Wilson, who handles Elevation Outdoors’ PR and sponsorship inquiries.
“It is a day-long event to support some of Kelowna’s many amazing local businesses while also raising funds for Elevation Outdoors and the Rotary Club of Kelowna Morningside.”
The scavenger hunt will take participants on a tour of Downtown Kelowna and the North End, highlighting some of their most interesting and unique features.
One new clue released every hour for three hours will help participants find gift cards or items from local businesses.
The first group to find each location wins the prize for that spot, she said.
The 2020 event with 30 teams raised $8,000 and 2021 event with 20 teams $10,000 with hopes of matching or exceeding that this year with possibly 50 teams.
Open to residents of all ages, participants are encouraged to pre-register online. For more info, go to: elevationoutdoors.ca/scavenger-hunt or contact Wilson at events@elelvationoutdoors.ca.
“The DKA is glad to support the Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt again for 2023. The hunt supports businesses in downtown Kelowna and brings a welcome increase in foot traffic to our sidewalks,” said Mark Burley, executive director.
“The shift to spring gives everyone a great reason to get outside and spend the day exploring part of our community, and support local businesses and charities. It’s a ton of fun. Everyone has a great time. We love this event as it aligns so well with our mission while supporting our efforts to break down barriers to the outdoors for all members of our community,” added Greer.
Elevation Outdoors was founded in 2007 by Tori Hanson and a small group of dedicated individuals who recognized a need to offer specially-designed outdoor sports programs, personal mentorship and lifeskills coaching to vulnerable youth who face barriers to participation.
This spring, the Get a Grip rock-climbing program will run for four weeks in May with six days of indoor and two days of outdoor climbing.In July and August, the Live to Ride mountain bike program will offer youth with little to no previous riding experience seven weeks of mountain biking on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Two mountain bike-focused weeks from July 31 to Aug. 4 are for experienced female riders looking to build their skills. These camps are on a fee-for-service basis to help cover the cost of scholarship programs.
Last winter, more than 90 per cent of the 20 Learn to Shred participants said they would not make it up to Big White if it weren’t for the Learn to Shred and Shred More programs; 80 per cent identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) and 50 per cent were young women.
All of the snowboarding, rock climbing, mountain biking, hiking and sailing programs have full scholarship seats available for any eligible youth or families, said Wilson.
“Starting in 2019, we expanded who can access our programs so families that do not meet our eligibility criteria can now pay for a seat in our programs as we believe that everyone deserves an opportunity to find a passion and learn from our amazing mentor team.”
Elevation Outdoors provides all the required equipment for its different programs so all participants need to do is show up with a positive attitude and a willingness to try something new, she said.
“Transportation from a common meeting point is also included in our programs to ensure that each youth has an opportunity to participate. Each program is facilitated with the help of our team of volunteer mentors who are there to share their passion for the activity, and to build a positive relationship with the participants. We strive to keep ratios in our programs at 3:1 or lower so that our volunteer mentors and participants are able to have quality conversations and build a relationship while in our programs.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net