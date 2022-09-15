VEES SCOUTING REPORT
Name: Hank Levy
Height: 6’0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: Goalie
Glove: Left
Home: Salt Lake City
Age: 20
COACHING REPORT
“Hank is a very quick and explosive goaltender, with excellent lateral movement and athleticism. His recovery and adjustments are very good. His rebound control is strong when he sees the puck released. We believe Hank has considerable upside potential,” said Vees’ head coach and GM Fred Harbinson.
PLAYER BACKGROUND
While Utah isn’t considered a hotbed for goalie’s, Levy’s father made the sport and the position the family focus.
“My Dad was a goalie, played NCAA Division I at the University of New Hampshire, was drafted into the NHL and then played several years of minor pro. He obviously loves hockey and, from the time I was a baby, I watched him play and also fell in love with the game. While Salt Lake isn’t hockey crazy like Canada, we actually have several really good arena facilities, and enough good local players to make training here in the summer feasible.”
“My Dad has been an inspiration for me over the years. His selflessness, generosity, sacrifice and work ethic are all character traits that I really appreciate in him. He’s also terrific to lean on as he was a goalie who played a lot of hockey.
“We have a very close family, which includes my younger sister and three dogs. Living with them, and being surrounded by a great group of friends, has made living in Salt Lake great.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
The path to Penticton wasn’t necessarily a straight or easy one for Levy last season.
“After graduating from the Colorado Thunderbirds hockey program, I went to the Wenatchee Wild. I had a very good exhibition game versus Trail, then followed that up with a 30-save overtime 3-2 loss in Penticton. I thought I had earned a spot for the year, but then Wenatchee picked up another goalie, leaving me looking for a new home. The Minnesota team in the NAHL had an opening, so I jumped on it. Our team was in the playoff hunt most of the season, but bowed out in the end. Subsequently, the Minnesota team folded so I was back without a home. I can’t tell you how excited that a roster spot opened up here, in Penticton, for me.”
“In minor hockey, my best moment to date was when my Colorado Thunderbird U-16 won the state championship in 2019. It took a few big wins to take the tourney; we had a great group of close friends. We then went off to Regionals, and won our first game there against favoured Arizona, but unfortunately a skate caught my neck — yes, there was a lot of blood — towards the end of the game. Thankfully the wound was glued and no major veins were affected.
BEING A VEE
“I was lucky enough to play against Penticton last season. The arena and the fans were unreal. Being able to now experience that atmosphere every home game is so exciting. I can’t wait to be part of such a great organization, in such a good league. I am 20 years old now, and this is my last year of junior hockey. I can’t think of a better place to finish my junior career and hopefully achieve my goal of obtaining an NCAA scholarship.”
