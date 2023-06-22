The Penticton Golf and Country Club held their Senior and Super Senior Ladies Championship with the following results:
Senior Ladies Championship:
Overall Winner Low Gross: Diane Anderson with a two-day score of 164
Low Gross Runner-Up: Donna Lalonde with a two-day score of 171
Overall Winner Low Net: Janet Bremner with a twp-day score of 142
Low Net Runner-Up: Peggy Sheridan with a two- day score of 146 by countback
Super Senior Ladies Championship:
Overall Winner Low Gross: Viv Mohoruk with a two-day score of 184
Low Gross Runner-Up: Rose Tweter with a two-day score of 189
Overall Winner Low Net: Janice Clary with a two-day score of 148
Low Net Runner-Up: Heather Hutchinson with a two-day score of 150