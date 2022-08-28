Home is where the heart is and for Penticton’s Jeff Symonds it’s also where his true fans are.
Fittingly, it was the 36-year-old professional triathlete who crossed the finish line first Sunday at the return of the Subaru Ironman Canada to the Peach City after a decade-long absence.
Hundreds of people lining Lakeshore Drive could be heard cheering long before Symonds was even visible to those anxious spectators waiting at the finish line including his wife and parents.
With arms raised in his traditional victory pose, Symonds held up the ribbon signalling an end to nearly eight hours of swimming, biking and running.
Unlike his other pro events, this time around it had nothing to do with the prize money because there wasn’t any, being an age-class-only event with no other professionals taking part.
“It just means everything,” Symonds said afterwards about the crowd support. “There’s just been so many people here who have helped me along in my journey through the hard times and I wanted them to be a part of it.
“Racing in my hometown just means so much to me. Yeah, there might not be any prize money but I would even pay a lot of money to race in my home town and have this experience.
Someone especially happy with Symonds accomplishment this sunny Sunday was his father Brian who was at the end with his mother Diane and Jeff’s wife Ellen.
“I am just so proud of Jeff,” said Brian, tears coming to his eyes. “This has been a lifelong dream for him to race in his hometown.
“I’m not surprised (at the crowd’s vocal reception) he’s been so active in the community helping kids out and I know he did it for them, I know he did.”
Race director Susie Ernsting was extremely pleased with the numbers of people lining the routes throughout the course.
“Everybody is happy Ironman is back. I know people have missed it, I sure have,” she said. “Tons of spectators and we have more volunteers than we know what to do with which is a problem I’ve never had before.”
Ironman is scheduled to be back in Penticton for the next four years.