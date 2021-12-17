It was only appropriate that on an evening to recognize the legacy of Neil Jamieson that the Penticton Vees posted one of their most impressive wins of the season.
The Vees skated to a 6-0 win over long-time rivals Vernon Vipers in BCHL hockey action at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Newcomer Mason Dunsford, in what was his first BCHL start, posted the shutout. Although he had to make only 13 saves, several were impressive.
Finley Williams led the scoring with two goals and two assists while linemate Luc Wilson had a goal plus three assists.
Thomas Pichette, Stefano Bottini and Josh Nadeau scored the other goals for the Vees which led 1-0 after the first period and 5-0 at the end of the second. In total, the Vees outshot Vernon 46-13.
It was the 20th win of the year for the Vees, which remain first overall in the BCHL.
A video tribute prior to the game honoured Jamieson, owner-operator of Underwriters Insurance and a team governor. Jamieson died in 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Jamieson’s son Jackson and wife Michelle dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff. Vernon players enthusiastically tapped their sticks in support. Neil Jamieson's named is now in the Ring of Honour in the SOEC rafters with 15 others (13 players plus two builders.)
Among the 3,100 fans in attendance were several dignitaries including MLA Dan Ashton and Mayor John Vassilaki. Jamieson’s best friend Jim Dunlop spoke during the second intermission.
Jamieson was known for his generosity and love of community. Money was raised Friday for one of his favourite charities, the SD67 breakfast program.
The Vees play again tonight (Dec. 18, 2021) in West Kelowna before breaking for the holiday.